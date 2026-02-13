Viral 'Pinay Gold Medalist' Video Scandal: Jerriel vs ChiChi Face-Off Image is Confirmed AI-Generated

A viral Facebook post asking fans to "Choose Your Fighter" between "Chichi" (Vera Hill) and "Jerriel Cry4zee" (Zyan Cabrera) has become a key visual hook in the ongoing viral video scams targeting these influencers. The image features Zyan Cabrera wearing an Olympic gold medal and Vera Hill taking a mirror selfie.

Background: The 'Ghost File' Scam Wars: This image does not exist in a vacuum; it is a weaponised piece of content in a massive cyber-scam campaign currently targeting Filipina influencers. As reported by LatestLY earlier, two distinct "Ghost File" scams are dominating social media feeds in 2026: the "Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal" hoax targeting Zyan Cabrera (hijacking 2026 Winter Olympics news) and the "ChiChi Leaked Video Call" scam targeting Siargao-based creator Vera Hill. These syndicates are now colliding, using "face-off" images like this one to drive traffic to malicious phishing and malware sites. Pinay 'Gold Medalist' Zyan Cabrera Bold Video vs Vera Hill 'ChiChi' Leaked Video Call Scam.

LatestLY's investigation confirms that this entire image is a digital fabrication, likely created using AI Face-Swap technology to fuel this "rivalry."

Here is the breakdown of the visual evidence.

The Choose Your Fighter image of Chichi and Jerriel is a confirmed AI manipulation:

Viral Zyan Cabrera 'Gold Medalist' vs. Vera Hill 'ChiChi' Face-Off Image is AI-Generated (File Image)

Evidence 1: The "DoLAI" Watermark on the Image

The most damning piece of evidence is visible to the naked eye. In the bottom right corner of the original image (near the text "JERRIEL"), there is a faint, semi-transparent watermark that reads "DoLAI".

What this means: "DoLAI" is a known watermark associated with AI-powered face-swapping and image-generation apps. This confirms the image was not taken by a camera but was processed through an AI tool to superimpose the influencers' faces onto other bodies.

Evidence 2: The "Zyan Cabrera" Figure (Right)

The Impossible Medal: As established in previous reports, Zyan Cabrera is a content creator, not an athlete. The "Gold Medal" she is wearing in the photo is a generic, AI-generated prop designed to exploit the "Event Hijacking" strategy of the scam, which piggybacks on the 2026 Winter Olympics.

As established in previous reports, Zyan Cabrera is a content creator, not an athlete. The "Gold Medal" she is wearing in the photo is a generic, AI-generated prop designed to exploit the "Event Hijacking" strategy of the scam, which piggybacks on the 2026 Winter Olympics. Visual Flaw: If you zoom in on the medal, the text and emblem are blurry, nonsensical gibberish. Real Olympic medals have distinct, sharp engraving. AI generators struggle to render legible text on small objects like medals.

If you zoom in on the medal, the text and emblem are blurry, nonsensical gibberish. Real Olympic medals have distinct, sharp engraving. AI generators struggle to render legible text on small objects like medals. Skin Texture & Lighting: The skin texture on the "Zyan" figure is overly smooth and has a "plastic" sheen, a hallmark of AI face-swapping algorithms that struggle to match the natural grain of real skin.

Evidence 3: The "Vera Hill" Figure (Left)

The Phone & Hands: AI generators notoriously struggle with rendering hands and technology.

AI generators notoriously struggle with rendering hands and technology. Visual Flaw: The way the hand grips the phone appears unnatural, and the phone case itself often lacks the precise, sharp lines of a real iPhone or Samsung device.

The way the hand grips the phone appears unnatural, and the phone case itself often lacks the precise, sharp lines of a real iPhone or Samsung device. Lighting Mismatch: The lighting on Vera Hill’s face does not match the lighting of the body she is attached to. Her face appears "flat" and front-lit, while the denim jacket has different shadowing, indicating a composite image.

Verdict: FAKE / AI-GENERATED

The "Choose Your Fighter" image of "Chichi" (Vera Hill) and "Jerriel" (Zyan Cabrera) is a confirmed AI manipulation.

Watermark: The "DoLAI" tag proves the use of an AI app.

The "DoLAI" tag proves the use of an AI app. Context: Zyan Cabrera is not an Olympian, making the photo factually impossible.

Zyan Cabrera is not an Olympian, making the photo factually impossible. Visuals: The blurry medal and unnatural skin textures are classic signs of Deepfake technology.

A Tool for 'SEO Poisoning' This AI-generated image serves a specific purpose: to visualise a fake competition between two viral scam targets. By pitting "Gold Medalist" Zyan against "ChiChi" Vera, scammers are combining two potent triggers, sports prestige and leaked scandal rumours, to cast a wider net. This technique, known as "SEO Poisoning" and "Event Hijacking," is designed to trick fans into clicking links that lead not to videos, but to adult dating affiliate sites and malware downloads.

Safety Warning: This image is "bait." Do not engage with these posts. Commenting or clicking links associated with this image puts you at risk of malware and phishing scams currently targeting fans of these creators.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

