Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) The frontrunners will be aiming to consolidate their positions in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 which will be held at the MMRT track at nearby Sriperumbudur on Friday.

Much of the attention in this weekend's 19-race card that will be gone through with Covid-19 safety restrictions in place, would be on the two premier Pro-Stock Open categories, the 301-400cc and 165cc, dominated by the pair of Chennai stars, Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing), respectively, both having won three of the four races over two rounds so far.

Also, two other riders from Chennai, collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) and Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Racing) head the championship standings in the Novice and Girls categories (Stock 165cc), respectively. Sundar, with two wins from four starts, enjoys a two-point lead over Thrissur's Anfal Akdhar (Rockstar Racing). Ryhana, having won both races, leads by 20 points over her nearest rivals.

A clutch of teenagers have been making waves in the One-Make Championship organised by MMSC. Kolhapur's Jinendra Kiran Sangave, only 12 years old, and local rider Rakshita Srihari Dave, 13, remain unbeaten in the TVS Rookie and Girls categories (both Apache RTR 200), respectively, while experienced Amarnath Menon, with two wins, heads the TVS Open class (Apache RR 310).

In the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, Chennai schoolboy Kavin Quintal, with four wins from as many starts, and Bokaro Steel City's Prakash Kamat (two wins) lead the points table in the Honda NSF 250R and Honda CBR 150 categories, respectively.

