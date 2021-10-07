Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will face off against each other in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on October 07, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams are looking to secure a playoff spot and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of KKR vs RR along with all the action. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Kolkata Knight Riders have their fate in their own hands as win against Rajasthan Royals and they take hold of the fourth spot. However, the Eoin Morgan side won’t be confirmed of a top-four finish as Mumbai Indians can still catch up but a victory in this fixture puts the two-time champions in the driver’s seat.

Meanwhile, things are more complicated for Rajasthan Royals as they need a win plus other results to go their way if they are to secure a playoff spot. RR need a huge victory if they are to catch up with KKR’s net run rate.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Both teams are involved in a very tight race for the final playoff spot and a victory helps them move forward towards that objective. The sides missed out on knockout stages last season and will be hoping that they can enter the second phase of IPL this time around.