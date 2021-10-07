07 Oct, 19:44 (IST)

This match is of great importance for both teams as their playoff hopes ride on it. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have made a cautious start as they look to build a foundation before upping the scoring rate.

07 Oct, 19:34 (IST)

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have started the proceedings in this all-important clash. Both teams have hopes of making it to the playoffs and a win helps them in that objective while a loss will see RR fall out of the race while KKR's fate will be decided by other results.

07 Oct, 19:04 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and Sanju Samson has opted to bowl first. Evin Lewis misses out for RR due to Injury and is replaced by Liam Livingstone. Jaydev Unadkat and Chris Morris also return for Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson is fit again and right back into the KKR line-up.

07 Oct, 18:54 (IST)

Welcome to our live coverage of match 54 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah. Both teams have hopes of making it to the playoffs and a win in this fixture takes them closer to that objective. KKR are currently fourth while RR are placed seventh.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will face off against each other in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on October 07, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams are looking to secure a playoff spot and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of KKR vs RR along with all the action. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Kolkata Knight Riders have their fate in their own hands as win against Rajasthan Royals and they take hold of the fourth spot. However, the Eoin Morgan side won’t be confirmed of a top-four finish as Mumbai Indians can still catch up but a victory in this fixture puts the two-time champions in the driver’s seat.

Meanwhile, things are more complicated for Rajasthan Royals as they need a win plus other results to go their way if they are to secure a playoff spot. RR need a huge victory if they are to catch up with KKR’s net run rate.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Both teams are involved in a very tight race for the final playoff spot and a victory helps them move forward towards that objective. The sides missed out on knockout stages last season and will be hoping that they can enter the second phase of IPL this time around.