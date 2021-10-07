A top-of-the-table clash awaits fans when Royal Challengers Bangalore battle Delhi Capitals in match 56 of the Indian Premier League, on Friday, October 8. The match would be an important one for Bangalore, considering the fact that they suffered a jolt in their campaign with a shocking, yet close win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli's men would aim at regaining the momentum they had, ahead of the playoffs where a lot would be at stake in every match that they play. He and his side would be up against Delhi Capitals, a side which has been in sublime form and as things stand, they are the favourites to win this match. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Delhi made a strong statement in their last match by defeating Chennai Super Kings and going to the top of the table. They are confirmed to finish in the top two and would aim at maintaining their good form ahead of the playoffs.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper -Rishabh Pant (DC) can be picked as the wicket-keeper for RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Dream11 team.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Virat Kohli (RCB), Shikhar Dhawan (DC) , Shimron Hetmyer (DC) and Ripal Patel (DC) would comprise the batting order.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The all-rounders for this game would be Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Daniel Christian (RCB) and Axar Patel (DC).

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB) and Avesh Khan (DC) can be picked as the bowlers for this match.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Virat Kohli (RCB), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC), Ripal Patel (DC), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Daniel Christian (RCB), Axar Patel (DC), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB) and Avesh Khan (DC).

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) can be your captain for the RCB vs DC Dream11 fantasy team, while Shikhar Dhawan (DC) can be selected as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).