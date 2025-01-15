Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Former Justice H S Bhalla has assumed the role of administrator of the Haryana Olympic Association.

An HOA spokesperson said Justice Bhalla is currently serving as the chairperson of the Haryana Second Law Commission.

His appointment as the administrator of the Haryana Olympic Association was announced recently.

Under Justice Bhalla's leadership, Haryana's sports teams will participate in events organized under the aegis of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

This step is expected to bring a new direction and momentum to sports activities in Haryana, the spokesperson said.

Justice Bhalla's appointment aims to ensure transparency and fairness in sports associations.

The new management of the Haryana Olympic Association is committed to promoting sports development and safeguarding the interests of athletes, the HOA spokesperson added.

