India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly blamed rising batter Sarfaraz Khan for leaking Team India's dressing room conversation during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against the Australia national cricket team. Team India's campaign during the five-match Test series in Australia was marred with controversies. Several dressing room conversations were leaked to the media. However, the senior men's cricket team head coach spoke against it during the pre-match press conference ahead of the fifth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. After India's thrashing 3-1 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, it was reported that Gambhir slammed Indian cricketers for their poor performance. DDCA President Rohan Jaitely Says if 'Fit and Available,' Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Should Play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2024–25.

A few days back, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials will meet head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarakar to review the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The main agenda for this meeting was to discuss in detail the plans and the transition in the Test side after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Gautam Gambhir, BCCI Officials to Meet to Review Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Selectors to Convene to Pick ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad.

According to a News24 Sports report, India head coach Gautam Gambhir blamed right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan for leaking the dressing room conversation. Gambhir made this statement during the BCCI's review meeting of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The report further added that Gambhir accused Sarfaraz of leaking a bit about the head coach's angry speech to the team after Team India's loss in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The News24 Sports report claimed that Gautam Gambhir's anger might hamper the player's career till he is the head coach of the senior men's national cricket team.

It is to be noted that Sarfaraz Khan travelled with the Indian squad for the five-match Test series in Australia. However, the Mumbai batter didn't get any games and was benched throughout the series. Team India's next assignment will be the home white-ball series against the England national cricket team. After the conclusion of the England white-ball series, the Men in Blue will take part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).