India men's Kho Kho team will be back in action in the men's competition of the Kho Kho World Cup, when they take on Peru in their third group A enocunter. India has started the competition very well as they have defeated Nepal and Brazil dominantly in the first two games and are currently at the top of the Group A points table. Captain Pratik Waikar and co will want to move one step closer to knock-out qualifcation when they take on Peru at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Rokeson Singh, Pabani Sabar and Aditya Ganpule were the three players who shined in the last match alongside Waikar. They will look to display their magic once again. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India is hosting the Kho Kho World Cup for the first time. The ancient game of India is having the inaugural edition of its World Cup and India is hosting it at New Delhi. With 20 nations competing in the men's competition and 19 participants in the women's competition, the Indira Gandhi Indore Stadium is all set to see some never seen before, thrilling Kho Kho action. The Indian men’s team is in Group A with Nepal, Peru, Brazil and Bhutan while the women’s team is in Group A with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia and Republic of Korea. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The Indian men’s team is being led by Pratik Waikar, who made his India debut in 2016. He is the captain of the Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho League and led his team to the final in 2022 and to the semi-finals last year. Veteran coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma, with over five decades of experience, is guiding the men’s team. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Team Standings in Men's and Women's Competitions With Score Difference.

India Men's National Kho Kho Team Squad: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.