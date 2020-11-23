Cape Town, Nov 23 (AP) Anele Ngcongca, a former South Africa defender who played for the host team at the 2010 World Cup, died in a car crash early Monday.

He was 33.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on Decision to Stay Back in Australia After Father's Demise, Says 'Want to Fulfil His Dream and Play for National Team'.

The South African government said Ngcongca died in the crash in the Kwazulu-Natal province. South African media reports said he was a passenger in the car and the driver, a woman, was in the hospital in critical condition. She was not identified.

Ngcongca played for South Africa from 2009-16. He made 53 appearances for Bafana Bafana and was a member of the team when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2020-21: My Mother Told Me to Stay Back and Fulfill Father’s Dream, Says Mohammad Siraj.

Ngcongca's current club, Mamelodi Sundowns, offered condolences to his family and friends. He also played for Belgian club Genk for nearly a decade from 2007-16, winning a league title and the Belgian Cup twice.

Ngcongca was on loan at Kwazulu-Natal-based club AmaZulu at the time of his death. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)