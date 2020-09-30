Paris [France], September 30 (ANI): Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Wednesday advanced to the third round of the French Open after defeating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

Nadal dominated each set and sealed an easy victory. The 34-year-old faced zero break points against McDonald and hit just 15 unforced errors in the whole match. It was also Nadal's 95th win in the French Open.

Earlier in the day, Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka reached the third round of the French Open after defeating Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

While Wawrinka dominated the first two sets, Koepfer made a comeback in the third set. Wawrinka then wrapped up the game after clinching the fourth set quite easily.

Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open champion, recorded his 150th Grand Slam match win to become the 15th man in history to reach the milestone at the majors. (ANI)

