Kolkata Knight Riders did not have a very good start against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. Sunil Narine made way to the pavilion on the score of 15 and thus left the field quite early in the match. No sooner this happened the mischievous admin of the Rajasthan Royals took to social media and posted a tweet in which they teased Dinesh Karthik and men. The team wrote, "Sorry, @KKRiders, we forgot to send that Tewatia luck for Narine! JD gets his man, CLEAN BOWLED!." The team also used a couple of emoticons with one pointing upward to the sky and the other was the one they couldn't stop smiling. RR vs KKR Live Score Updates.

It was Jaydev Unadkat who got the wicket as he bowled a slower one. Saurashtra bowler pitched a good length delivery and that disturbed the furniture. Soon he made way to the pavilion. At the time of filing the story, Kolkata Knight Riders were in deep trouble as they had already lost five wickets. We all know Rajsthan Royals have been one of the most active admins and the keep their followers entertained with their witty tweets. This time too it was no different. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Rajasthan Royals.

Talking about the Rajasthan Royals, Jaydev Unadkat scalped one wicket, Jofra Archer got a couple of them. Rahul Tewatia, the hero of the last game walked away with one wicket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).