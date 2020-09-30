Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the match number 13 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both the teams have played three matches and won just one thus far. Meanwhile, take a look at seven things you need to know about the KXIP vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 match. KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 13.

Kings XI Punjab thus far played against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, faced Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

KXIP vs MI Head-to-Head

Punjab and Mumbai have met each other 24 times previously. MI leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins while KXIP are not far behind and have registered 11 wins. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KXIP vs MI Key Players

Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will be once again the players to watch out from Kings XI Punjab camp. In Mumbai Indians camp, all eyes will be on Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma.

KXIP vs MI Mini-Battles

Watch out for an early contest between Rohit Sharma and Sheldon Cottrell. The West Indies pacer has a knack of picking early wickets. Also Trent Boult vs KL Rahul will be the contest to keep an eye on.

KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 13 Venue

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host match 13 of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

KXIP vs MI Match Timings

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2020 will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time. Toss is scheduled to take place at 07:00 pm.

KXIP vs MI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Live telecast of KXIP vs MI match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can also catch the live action of KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online.

KXIP vs MI Likely Playing XI

KXIP Probable Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

MI Probable Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

