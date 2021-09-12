New York [US], September 12 (ANI): After becoming the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu said that the US Open final against Leylah Fernandez shows that the future of women's tennis is bright.

Emma Raducanu defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women's singles final on Saturday (local time) to become the first British woman to win the title in 53 years. She is also the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.

"I think this final shows that the future of women's tennis and just the depth of the game right now is so great. I think every single player in the women's draw definitely has a shot to win any tournament. I hope that the next generation can follow in the steps of the greatest legends--like Billie Jean King--and everyone who is at the top of the game right now," the official website of US quoted Raducanu as saying.

Raducanu is now the first British woman to win a major title since Virginia Wade in 1977 - and the legend was in attendance to witness Raducanu's achievement.

"It means so much to have Virginia here and also Tim Henman. To have these British legends and icons for me to follow in their footsteps really helps, and it gave me the belief to actually do it," said Raducanu.

The 18-year-old Emma Raducanu defeated her Canadian opponent in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the summit clash held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in a statement, congratulated Raducanu on her success and said it is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

"I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is a testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters," the statement read.

Raducanu had become the first qualifier, male or female, to ever advance to a major final. It is the first all-teenage major final since Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open.

She was the youngest British major finalist in 62 years, the first British woman to reach a major final in 44 years, and the first British woman to reach the US Open final in 53 years, as per wtatennis.com. (ANI)

