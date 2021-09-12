The US Open 2021 final will see two teenagers pitted against each other for the first time as 18-year-old British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu will face American Leylah Fernandez in the summit clash of Women’s Singles. The final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, USA on September 11, 2021 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2021 final live streaming can scroll down below. Watch Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev’s 53-Shot Rally in US Open 2021 Semifinal (Check Video).

The returning fans have been treated to some spectacular tennis by the young rising superstars and they will aim to lift their first-ever major Grand Slam title. This will be the first meeting between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez at such a big stage as both stars have defeated some of the favourites to book a place for themselves in the summit event.

When Is Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2021 Women's Final Match?

Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez Final in women's singles US Open 2021 will take place on September 11, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2021 Women's Final Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2021 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to catch the women's singles clash live on their television sets.

How To Get Live Streaming of Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2021 Women's Final Match Online in India?

The Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2021 Women's Final match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar has been providing live streaming of US Open 2021 in India and will show the Women’s final as well.

