Singapore, December 11 (ANI): The game 13 of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship between D Gukesh and the world champion ended in a draw on Wednesday, with one more round left to determine the champion of the sport.

At the end of game 13, the scores are level at six and the half points each, with one classical game left, as per FIDE. At this point, one move or one mistake could be the point of difference. The game lasted for 68 moves, as per FIDE's official website.

The current champion, Liren from China, was on the verge of losing however, some fine defensive play and luck helped him escape a loss with a draw.

Following the game in the post-game press conference, Gukesh said about the final game scheduled for Thursday, as quoted by the official X handle of FIDE "This is something every chess player wants to experience, and I have the chance. I will enjoy it and give it my best. Whatever the outcome is, I will enjoy it."

"As the games get less and less, there is more at stake, obviously. I came for a fight, I was feeling fresh, I was feeling confident. And I also had this cool idea prepared, so I was quite excited to play," he added.

He also mentioned the Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, saying that he is glad to have played on the level the former world champion played at for several years.

"Vishy Anand has been an inspiration and a role model for me and millions of others and I am glad I could play on the same level he played for many years," said Gukesh.

Liren also said that the next game is a "golden" one.

"Firstly, very tired after a long game. Secondly, I need to decide what is the strategy for the next game, it is a golden game," he said.

Earlier, Liren defeated Gukesh in Game 12 of the FIDE World Championship and levelled the score at 6-6 on Monday. (ANI)

