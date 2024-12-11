The year 2024 would go down as a special one for many cricketers. Not just for their achievements on the field but these players also embraced fatherhood, entering a new phase in their personal lives. While some experienced the joy of becoming a father for the first time, others embraced the feeling all over again. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of cricketers who became parents in the year 2024. Fan Whose 'Beer Snake' Angered Mohammad Siraj During IND vs AUS Adelaide Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Reveals It Cost Him INR 2.33 Lakh.

At the start of the year, India national cricket team star Virat Kohli announced that he and wife Anushka Sharma have welcomed their second child. Rohit Sharma who had captained India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title in June also announced the birth of his baby boy 'Ahaan'. Travis Head, Shaheen Afridi and Kane Williamson are among the other cricket figures on this list.

Virat Kohli:

On February 15, Virat Kohli shared an Instagram post to announce to the world that he and his wife Anushka Sharma have become parents for a second time. In an adorable announcement, the star couple revealed the name of their newborn son as 'Akaay'. Kohli and Anushka had become parents for the first time in 2021 when their daughter Vamika was born. Anushka Sharma Posts Adorable Picture of Virat Kohli With Vamika and Akaay To Wish Star Indian Cricketer on His 36th Birthday (See Post).

Virat Kohli Announces Birth of Baby Boy 'Akaay'

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also welcomed his second child in 2024. The India national cricket team captain announced the birth of his baby boy on November 15 in a post on Instagram. Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh also later revealed the name of their newborn son, which is 'Ahaan'. The couple gave birth to their daughter Samaira in 2018. Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Reveal Their Second-Born's Name As Ahaan.

Rohit Sharma Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Travis Head

Australia national cricket team star Travis Head also became a father for the second time in 2024. On November 4, the aggressive left-handed batsman took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy 'George Harrison Head.' Travis Head and his wife Jessica Head had welcomed their daughter Milla Paige Head in 2022. Funny DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head With Toe-Crushing Yorker During Day 2 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Travis Head Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Afridi became a father for the first time in 2024. The left-arm pacer announced that he and wife Ansha Afridi have become parents to their baby boy 'Aliyaar Afridi' on August 24. Shaheen Afridi Does Cradle Celebration for His Baby Boy Ali Yar After Taking A Wicket During PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Shaheen Afridi Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan announced that he has become father to a baby boy. This decision came in the midst of the IND vs NZ Test series where the India national cricket team star took to Instagram to share a picture of him holding the newborn. Sarfaraz Khan has had a memorable 2024 where he also made his international debut and hit his first century for the India national cricket team. Sarfaraz Khan Hits Maiden International Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 1st Test 2024.

Sarfaraz Khan Welcomes Baby Boy

Sarfaraz Khan is blessed with a baby boy. Congratulations man. pic.twitter.com/euXjRIyEpI — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 21, 2024

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman also became a father for the first time. The 29-year-old had taken to social media to announce that he has welcomed his baby boy.

Mustafizur Rahman Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Alhamdulillah! By the grace of almighty Allah today we are blessed with a baby boy. 💞 Both baby and mother are doing great. Keep them in your prayers. — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) December 4, 2024

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh also shared the good news of becoming a father. The Australia national cricket team all-rounder welcomed his first child, a daughter who they named 'Olive'. He also took to social media to share pictures of the newborn. Mitchell Marsh and Wife Greta Blessed With Baby Girl As Couple Welcomes First Child, Australia All-Rounder Joins Training Ahead of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Mitchell Marsh Shares Pic of Newborn Daughter

Kane Williamson

The New Zealand cricket team star announced the birth of his third child, a daughter. Taking to Instagram, Kane Williamson shared pictures of him holding the newborn with wife standing by him. "And then there was 3 Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead." NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024: Kane Williamson Becomes First New Zealand Player To Score 9,000 Test Runs.

Kane Williamson Announces Birth of Third Child

In addition to all this, it must be noted that the year 2025 will also see KL Rahul and Pat Cummins become parents. Both of them made announcements on social media about becoming parents in 2025 and fans will look forward to the exciting development!

