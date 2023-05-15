Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], May 15 (ANI): In the headline clash of the quarter-finals, reigning champions Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Odisha FC at the TransStadia at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The Malabarians emerged as Group A toppers with 19 points (six wins, one draw) while the Bhubaneswar side finished third in Group B with 16 points (five wins, one draw, one loss).

Ahead of the gripping fixture, Gokulam Kerala head coach Anthony Andrews shared his thoughts on his side's preparations. "Since the end of the group stage, we have focused on maintaining our fitness levels and working on our tactics. We have been analysing our opponent's strengths and weaknesses and developing strategies to counter them. The players have been training hard, and I am confident that we will be ready for the match."

Andrews also spoke highly of their opponents. "Odisha FC have a solid squad with several experienced players, which makes them a tough opponent. We expect them to come out strong, so our team is preparing accordingly. We will have to be at our very best to compete with them and secure a victory."

Meanwhile, Odisha head coach Crispin Chettri also shared his thoughts ahead of the big game. "It's a must-win game tomorrow. We have worked very hard to be here and brought a winning attitude to our game. Every match presents its own set of challenges. We are more focused on ourselves and will look to give our absolute best effort to win."

Adding to his words, Chettri opened up on how his side trained during the three-day break. "We focused on improving our fitness, tactical awareness and developing team unity, along with assessing our team's mental and physical health," he said. (ANI)

