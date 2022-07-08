New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has cleared an international training camp for the Indian men's and women's boxing teams in Ireland from July 10 to 24, in the run-up to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

An 11-member women's squad, including world champion Nikhat Zareen, and a 15-member men's team comprising Amit Panghal will participate in the camp.

The Indian women boxing contingent also includes Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu and Jaismine, besides coaches Bhaskar Chandra Bhatt, Pranamika Borah and Mahavir Singh.

A physiotherapist, masseuse, strength and conditioning expert and sports scientist have also been cleared for the trip.

The men's team consists of eight boxers -- Hussamuddin Mohammed, Shiva Thapa, Rohit Tokas, Sumit, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet and Sagar, apart from Amit.

The government also cleared a six-member support staff including three coaches — Narendera Rana, Lalit Prasad and D.S Yadav -- for the camp.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

