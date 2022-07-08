Spain and Finland will be aiming to kick off their Euros campaign with maximum points as the two meet each other in Group B of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. The clash will be played at the Stadium MK in Bletchley, England on July 08, 2022 (Friday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Spain vs Finland, Women's Euro 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Norway Routs Northern Ireland 4-1 to Open Women's Euros Bid.

Spain will be without one of their star players in Alexia Putellas as the Barcelona footballer has been ruled out due to injury. The player has been dealing with a knee issue and is likely to miss the entire tournament. Meanwhile, Finland know that they are the underdogs in this fixture and will be aiming for an upset.

When is Spain vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Spain vs Finland clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the Stadium MK in Bletchley, England on July 08, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Finland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch Spain vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

