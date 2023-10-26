Kathmandu [Nepal], October 26: The Government of India gifted a cricket kit to the Nepal national cricket team on Thursday evening which is expected to boost the performance and improve training for the Rhinos. Dubbed the Rhinos, the Nepali cricket team has taken a quick height within a short span of time. Adding another brick to a building relationship, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal handed over 20 cricket bats and shoes amid a ceremony held inside the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. Retired From International Cricket! MS Dhoni Hints at Returning in IPL 2024 For CSK in A Talkshow, Video Goes Viral!

"We are very grateful and honored that the Indian Embassy has given us an opportunity to establish this relationship more than handing over the kit, I believe it is the start of a better and bigger relationship that Nepal Cricket requires," Paras Khadka, the Secretary of Cricket Association of Nepal said while addressing the event.

Furthermore, Khadka, the former national team captain who is now the administrative member of the Nepal cricketing body requested further cooperation and coordination between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to further enhance the capacity of the Nepal team. Nepal's national cricket team captain Rohit Paudel also requested the Indian Embassy officials to facilitate further exposure to play or practice with the Indian team.

Rohit Paudel, the national side captain said, "I do not have to mention what BCCI means to world cricket, India is such a close neighbor, With the help of the embassy, we hope to get involved with the BCCI and of course Indian Government to help Nepal cricket. Since we have played Asia Cup with the Indian team our cricket has taken another turn."

"In cricketing terms, I would say, India is the best team right now. We as a cricket growing country believe that if we get an opportunity to play against them or they run the team, it would be a great exposure for all of us. I believe that you (the Indian Embassy) will help build that relationship with India. On behalf of the Nepali cricket team, I would like to thank the Indian Embassy for providing us with the kits," Paudel said addressing the event and seeking more exposure with the Indian team.

Addressing the event, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava also promised to make possible efforts to facilitate and support the Rhinos (Nepali cricket team) stating that Thursday's handover is the start of the journey. "The cricket bats have come in the right time as you prepare for the qualifiers in a few days' time. To me, it seems like a very good signal. These bats, this is the start of a journey between the Indian Embassy and the Nepali cricket team as you develop your own strength and compete with the best in the world," Ambassador Srivastava said. (ANI)

