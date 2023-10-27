Nepal are facing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of the tri-nation series on October 27. The match was slated to start at 10:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and is being played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Unfortunately for fans, there would be no live telecast available for this Nepal vs UAE match. But those who want to watch NEP vs UAE live streaming online can do so on the FanCode app and websites.

Nepal vs UAE

