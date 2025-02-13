New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse on Thursday said that the government was committed towards creating a sporting culture in the country to excel on the global stage.

"The Indian government is committed to nurturing a vibrant sports culture, one that reaches from the grassroots to the national level," Khadse said while releasing a report titled 'Beyond the Field: India's Sportstech Evolution,' a collaborative effort between the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte.

"We are optimistic about India's future in sports, and with continued collaboration, we will achieve excellence on the global stage."

The launch event was also attended by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, industry leaders and sports professionals.

Khadse, in her address, acknowledged the remarkable collaboration between FIFS and Deloitte in producing the comprehensive report on fan engagement and sports technology.

The MoS highlighted India's rapidly evolving sports ecosystem, fuelled by various government initiatives like Khelo India, SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), ASMITA and KIRTI, along with the nation's commitment to promoting fitness through the Fit India Movement.

Role of technology in transforming sports

Khadse emphasised on the pivotal role of technology in advancing athlete performance, fan engagement and the overall growth of the sports sector.

She noted that India's rise in sports consumption, driven by digital platforms, OTT streaming, fantasy sports and social media, have provided new opportunities to increase fan engagement, which is essential for making sports a mass movement.

The report sheds light on how emerging technologies such as wearables, athlete management systems and sports science tools are revolutionising athlete training, injury prevention, and performance analysis.

Private sector and CSR contributions

Khadse also acknowledged the crucial role of the private sector in the growth of sports in India. Through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and strategic collaborations, leading corporations have significantly contributed to the development of various sports disciplines.

Public-Private partnerships and the role of startups

The Minister emphasised on the need for continued public-private partnerships (PPP) to drive further innovation and growth within the sports-tech sector.

She pointed out that the government initiatives such as Startup India and Make in India are playing a critical role in fostering innovation and encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to create homegrown sports technologies.

