Pakistan national cricket team, a side that has mainly made headlines for their lethal pace attack over the years have had some legendary destructive batters, from the likes of Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, to modern-day stars like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan. The Green Shirts have pulled some historic performances in the ODI format, be it winning the 1993 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, or like just yesterday, chasing a mammoth target of 353 and still winning the game against giants South Africa national cricket team. Pakistan Players Witness Fireworks During Special Inauguration Ceremony of the Newly-Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Along With PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (Watch Video)
In the ongoing Pakistan Tri-Series 2025, the Pakistan cricket team made history by registering their highest successful run chase in ODIs, when they beat South Africa by six wickets while chasing a target of 353. South Africa scored 352/5 batting first in the Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI. In return, after the fall of the first three wickets for just 91 runs, Mohammad Rizwan with his 122-run knock, and Salman Ali Agha with a destructive 134 helped the hosts win the match in just 49 overs of their innings. This run chase beat Pakistan's previous best of chasing 349 runs against Australia on March 31, 2022. PCB Inaugurates Newly Renovated National Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Top Five highest successful run chases by the Pakistan cricket team in ODIs:
|Date
|Opponent
|Opponent's Score
|Pakistan's Score
|Overs
|Venue
|February 12, 2025
|South Africa
|352/7
|355/4
|49
|National Stadium, Karachi
|March 31, 2022
|Australia
|348/8
|349/4
|49
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|October 10, 2023
|Sri Lanka
|344/7
|345/4
|48.2
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|April 29, 2023
|New Zealand
|336/5
|337/3
|48.2
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|March 4, 2014
|Bangladesh
|326/5
|329/7
|49.5
|Shere-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Pakistan have recorded some brilliant chases in the last decade. They will be facing the New Zealand national cricket team in the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 finale. After that, they will be hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans would expect them to continue their destructive batting in the mega event.
