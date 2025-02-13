Pakistan national cricket team, a side that has mainly made headlines for their lethal pace attack over the years have had some legendary destructive batters, from the likes of Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, to modern-day stars like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan. The Green Shirts have pulled some historic performances in the ODI format, be it winning the 1993 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, or like just yesterday, chasing a mammoth target of 353 and still winning the game against giants South Africa national cricket team. Pakistan Players Witness Fireworks During Special Inauguration Ceremony of the Newly-Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Along With PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (Watch Video)

In the ongoing Pakistan Tri-Series 2025, the Pakistan cricket team made history by registering their highest successful run chase in ODIs, when they beat South Africa by six wickets while chasing a target of 353. South Africa scored 352/5 batting first in the Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI. In return, after the fall of the first three wickets for just 91 runs, Mohammad Rizwan with his 122-run knock, and Salman Ali Agha with a destructive 134 helped the hosts win the match in just 49 overs of their innings. This run chase beat Pakistan's previous best of chasing 349 runs against Australia on March 31, 2022. PCB Inaugurates Newly Renovated National Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Top Five highest successful run chases by the Pakistan cricket team in ODIs:

Date Opponent Opponent's Score Pakistan's Score Overs Venue February 12, 2025 South Africa 352/7 355/4 49 National Stadium, Karachi March 31, 2022 Australia 348/8 349/4 49 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore October 10, 2023 Sri Lanka 344/7 345/4 48.2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 29, 2023 New Zealand 336/5 337/3 48.2 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium March 4, 2014 Bangladesh 326/5 329/7 49.5 Shere-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pakistan have recorded some brilliant chases in the last decade. They will be facing the New Zealand national cricket team in the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 finale. After that, they will be hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans would expect them to continue their destructive batting in the mega event.

