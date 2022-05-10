Pune, May 10 (PTI) Opting to bat, Gujarat Titans scored 144 for four in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Opener Shubman Gill top-scored for the Titans with a with 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26.

For LSG, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 26 runs while Mohsin Khan and Jason Holder got one each.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 144 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 63 not out; Avesh Khan 2/26).

