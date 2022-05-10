Gujarat Titans (GT) posted paltry 144 for four in their allotted 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Opener Shubman Gill was top-scorer for Gujarat Titans as he scored unbeaten 63 off 49 balls, For the uninitiated, the winner of this game will qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.
🔊 Calling our 🔥 Bowling Department to defend this! 💪🏽#LSGvGT | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL | #SeasonOfFirsts pic.twitter.com/RdFaDdcoiD
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 10, 2022
