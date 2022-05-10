Gujarat Titans (GT) posted paltry 144 for four in their allotted 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Opener Shubman Gill was top-scorer for Gujarat Titans as he scored unbeaten 63 off 49 balls, For the uninitiated, the winner of this game will qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).