Manchester, Jun 10 (AP) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Manchester to recognize his contribution on and off the field since joining the club in 2016.

Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the university's chancellor on Monday at a ceremony to honor his success with City, including leading the team to six Premier League titles and the Champions League, and in the community, notably through his Guardiola Sala Foundation.

Also Read | James Anderson Reflects on IND vs ENG Test Series Named After Him, Says 'It's a Huge Honour'.

“I have spent nine years here and it has become home,” Guardiola said.

“The people, the culture, my incredible football club, my colleagues … it is all so special to me and my family.

Also Read | Anshul Kamboj Shines On Day 4 As Second Unofficial Test Between India A-England Lions End in Draw.

“When I arrived here in 2016, I did not know how long I would spend here. The way this city embraced me made everything easy. My time here has been beautiful.”

Professor Duncan Ivison, who is the university's president and vice chancellor, described Guardiola as an “innovator and a winner who has inspired millions of people through his success as a manager.”

“He has played a huge role in making Manchester a global success story,” he said, “and we are honored that he has chosen to accept this degree. I hope that this forges another important connection between him, the University of Manchester, and the city.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)