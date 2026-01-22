New Delhi [India]. January 22 (ANI): Gujarat Giants (GG) fast bowler Titas Sadhu has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) due to injury, with allrounder Jintimani Kalita named as her replacement, as per a WPL media advisory.

"Gujarat Giants (GG) picked Jintimani Kalita as an injury replacement for Titas Sadhu for the remainder of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026," reads the WPL media advisory.

Jintimani Kalita has previously played for the Mumbai Indians, playing a total of 13 matches across the 2023 and 2025 WPL seasons. She has one wicket to her name and has scored six runs in the WPL.

Kalita, who is a right-arm medium pacer, will join the Giants for Rs 10 lakh.

"A left-handed batter and a right-arm medium fast bowler - Jintimani Kalita - will join GG for INR 10 Lakh," the WPL advisory states further.

Titas Sidhu, on the other hand, has featured in seven matches at the WPL, all for Delhi Capitals. In seven appearances, she has secured four wickets with the best bowling figures in a match of 2/23.

In the Gujarat Giants' WPL 2026 campaign, the Ashleigh Gardner-led side finds itself tied on four points with four other teams, having secured just two wins from five matches so far. However, Gujarat sit at the bottom of the points table due to the worst net run rate among those teams, which currently stands at -0.864.

After starting the season with two consecutive victories, the Giants have endured three straight losses. With three league matches still to play, they remain in the hunt for a playoff berth. The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already qualified for the playoffs as they sit atop the points table, with five wins in five matches.

GG's play their next WPL match on Thursday, against UP Warriroz. (ANI)

