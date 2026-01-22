UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side travels to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on 22 January to face Turkish giants Fenerbahce in a high-stakes UEFA Europa League 2025-26. As the league phase of the 2025–26 competition nears its conclusion, both sides are looking to cement their positions in the top eight to avoid a playoff round. Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, enter the fixture following a run of strong domestic form, while Villa look to carry their impressive continental momentum into one of European football’s most intimidating atmospheres. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane's Brace Helps Bayern Munich Climb to 2nd Spot; Liverpool Jumps to 4th.

The current UEFA Europa League format places a premium on finishing within the top eight of the single league table. Aston Villa currently sit in a favourable position, but a defeat in Istanbul could see them slip into the middle bracket, requiring a two-legged playoff in February.

Fenerbahce, buoyed by their home supporters, view this as a decisive fixture. A win tonight would likely guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages and further enhance their reputation as a formidable opponent in the 2025–26 edition.

Feature Details Competition UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Match Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 Kick-off Time 23:15 IST Venue Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream (India) SonyLIV Referee TBC by UEFA

Where to Watch: Live Streaming and TV Telecast in India

Football fans in India can follow the action across the Sony Sports Network and their digital platforms. Due to the time difference, the match will kick off in the early hours of Friday morning in India.

TV Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD .

Live Streaming: Subscribers can stream the match live via the SonyLIV app and website.

Live Updates: Real-time scores and minute-by-minute commentary will be available through the official UEFA website and major sports tracking apps. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Match Preview

Aston Villa have adapted seamlessly to Europa League football this season, with Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers playing pivotal roles in their attacking transitions. Unai Emery, a four-time winner of this competition, is expected to field a strong starting XI, though late fitness tests remain for midfield engine Amadou Onana.

Fenerbahce present a unique challenge under the guidance of Mourinho. The Turkish side has built its campaign on a robust defensive structure and the clinical finishing of Edin Dzeko. For Mourinho, the match represents another opportunity to face Premier League opposition, a task he has historically relished. The tactical battle between Emery’s high defensive line and Mourinho’s counter-attacking setup is expected to be the defining feature of the night.

