The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly placed Scotland on high alert as the frontrunner to replace Bangladesh in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This contingency follows the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) formal indication that it may boycott the tournament due to a refusal to travel to India for their scheduled fixtures. While the ICC is still engaged in last-minute negotiations with Bangladeshi authorities, the logistical necessity of a 20-team tournament has forced the governing body to finalise a succession plan less than three weeks before the opening match. Bangladesh Set to Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026, BCB Refuses To Travel To India For Marquee Event.

The Substitution Protocol

Under the ICC’s standard operating procedures for global events, a withdrawing team is typically replaced by the highest-ranked side that failed to secure qualification through the regional or global qualifiers. Scotland currently holds this position, having narrowly missed out on an automatic spot during the European Qualifiers.

The ICC’s Event Technical Committee is expected to ratify the substitution within 48 hours of any official withdrawal notice from the BCB. Scottish cricket authorities have already been informed of the possibility, ensuring the squad is prepared for immediate travel and acclimatisation in India. ICC Rejects BCB Request; Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures to Stay in India.

Key Facts

Feature Details Withdrawing Team Bangladesh (Pending Final Official Notice) Likely Replacement Scotland (Next in ICC T20I Rankings) Replacement Criteria Highest-ranked non-qualified nation Group Assignment Group C Tournament Start 7 February 2026 Key Group Fixture Scotland vs West Indies (Kolkata) Status of Negotiations Final 48-hour ultimatum issued by ICC

Impact on Group C

Should Scotland be integrated into the tournament, they would join Group C, a competitive pool that includes England, the West Indies, Nepal, and Italy. For Scotland, this would represent a significant opportunity to build on their recent giant-killing reputation in the shortest format of the game.

Logistically, the replacement team would take over Bangladesh's pre-arranged base in Kolkata. This allows the ICC to maintain the existing hotel and training ground bookings, minimizing the administrative disruption caused by a late withdrawal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).