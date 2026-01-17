Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): Gujarat Titans began the third edition of Junior Titans, their grassroots initiative aimed at encouraging children under 14 to engage in outdoor sports and physical activity, with the opening leg held in Surendranagar, according to a release.

Hosted at the Cambridge School of Excellence, the one-day community sports event witnessed participation from over 900 children representing 20+ schools, including both private and government institutions. The activation featured a range of fun and inclusive games and activities designed to promote active lifestyles and the joy of outdoor play.

According to the release, over the first two editions, Junior Titans has engaged over 10,000 children across multiple cities in Gujarat, strengthening its engagement with schools, families and local communities. The initiative focuses on participation over competition, using sport as a medium to encourage teamwork, confidence and healthy habits among young children.

The Surendranagar leg marked the first stop of the third edition of Junior Titans, which will travel to four more cities across Gujarat as part of Gujarat Titans' continued grassroots outreach beyond Ahmedabad.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, as per the release, "Junior Titans has always been about taking sports closer to children and communities. The response in Surendranagar has been encouraging and reinforces our belief in creating inclusive platforms where children can experience the joy of outdoor play and physical activity. As we begin the journey of the third edition, our focus remains on participation and meaningful community engagement."

Embodying the spirit of 'Let's Sport Out!', the Junior Titans events will be held every Saturday, with upcoming activations scheduled in Morbi (24 January), Amreli (31 January), Anand (7 February), before concluding in Ahmedabad (14 February). (ANI)

