London [UK], February 2 (ANI): Australian seamer Michael Neser has joined Hampshire Hawks for their 2024 Blast campaign.

The Australian fast bowler will be available for the first eight matches of the Hawks' Blast campaign.

"The 33-year-old will also be available for selection in any County Championship matches during that period if required," Hampshire stated in an official statement.

Neser is a bowling all-rounder with a wealth of experience across all three formats. In T20s alone he has accumulated 130 wickets at an average of 23.74 from 116 appearances.

Most recently he was part of the Brisbane Heat side that won the 2023/24 Big Bash League (BBL), taking 12 wickets during the campaign. It was the second time Neser has lifted the BBL trophy, having won the competition in 2018 with Adelaide Strikers.

He has spent the past three years at Sophia Gardens with Glamorgan, primarily starring for their red-ball side, but also made ten appearances in the 2022 Vitality Blast campaign - taking 13 wickets.

On an international level, Neser has represented Australia at both ODI and Test level, making his debut in the latter during the 2021/22 Ashes series against England.

"Nathan had a very positive impact on the team and we are confident that Michael will do the same. He adds quality across the disciplines and formats - he also comes with an excellent reputation as a team-oriented player. He has good experience of English conditions and hopefully he can hit the ground running," said leading director of cricket, Giles White, as stated by ESPNcricinfo.

"I am very excited to have joined Hampshire Hawks for this year's Vitality Blast and can't wait to join up with the squad. Utilita Bowl [Hampshire's home] looks to be an amazing place to play cricket and hopefully I can contribute to more success on the pitch," Neser said. (ANI)

