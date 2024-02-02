IND vs ENG 2nd Test Free Live Streaming Online: India will be looking for an immediate response in the five-test series with England, as the second test begins today in Vishakhapatnam. The hosts realized the extent of the challenge on hand after losing the first game. After dominating much of the test match, Indians let England back into the game with some poor bowling and a batting failure, which has become characteristic with the team under pressure, saw them gift the contest to the opposition. The Vizag test is an important juncture in the series as India cannot afford to go 0-2 down in the series. Opponents England used spin as their strength to put the Indian batters to the sword. Their game plan will not change much ahead of the first day. India versus England 2nd Test Day 1 will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 am. IND vs ENG 2024: Shoaib Bashir to Be 100th Cricketer to Play Test Cricket For England Since James Anderson's Debut.

Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul are both ruled out of the contest for India and they have been replaced in the team by Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar. With Virat Kohli still out, the likes of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma must deliver with the bat, to take the pressure off the lower middle order. Kuldeep Yadav will form the spin trio alongside Axar Patel and R Ashwin.

James Anderson returns for England and the veteran pacer will be looking to turn back the clock against his favourite opposition. Ollie Pope played a key role in England’s win in the first test and his century has inspired the other English batters to focus on counter-attacking batting, particularly against the spin.

When is India vs England, 2nd Test 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face England in the 2nd Test of the five-match series, on Friday, February 2. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and the action starts at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Ravindra Jadeja Begins Light Training at NCA As He Starts Recovery From Hamstring Injury Sustained During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match on the OTT platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).