After eating a humble pie in the opening Test in Hyderabad, the Indian cricket team would be out to bounce back and prove a point or two in the 2nd Test of this five-match series. India were beaten in their own game in Hyderabad. The Rohit Sharma-led side had the game in control for a good part before a magical 196 from the bat of Ollie Pope paved the way for England's comeback. England not only managed to overhaul the lead that India had gained but went on to post a total of over 200, chasing which would always be tough on a track that assisted spin and against an opposition that had four spinners in their ranks. And it was the unheralded Tom Hartley, who was expensive in the first innings, who turned out to become the difference-maker. His seven-wicket haul helped England come out on top by 28 runs in a result great for the advertisement of the game's longest format. IND vs ENG 2024: Shoaib Bashir to Be 100th Cricketer to Play Test Cricket For England Since James Anderson's Debut.

Not just the defeat but India were hit by the injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, both of whom are set to miss this contest. The Indian team management gave call-ups to Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar to the squad. It will be interesting to see who out of Patidar or Sarfaraz make it to India's playing XI for this Test match. The likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer would need to step up and perform in what is a very crucial Test match for them. Both the players are under fire for their poor show in Hyderabad, despite having gotten off to starts. England on their part, have given a debut to spinner Shoaib Bashir and a lot of attention would be on how the youngster performs. James Anderson, at 41, has returned to the team once again and he has replaced Mark Wood. Barring these two changes, England have retained their winning team from Hyderabad. England Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India: Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson Included As Visitors Leave Out Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

The track in Vizag is once again expected to assist spin and in Jadeja's absence, India might have Washington Sundar in the playing XI. Not just for his spin-bowling but Sundar's ability to score crucial runs lower down the order would be key for India. Kuldeep Yadav is also in contention of being picked in the Indian team for this match.

Squads:

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

England:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir