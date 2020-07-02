New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday condoled the demise of Sir Everton Weeks, saying that he heard many stories about the batting heroics of the Windies legend.

Weekes passed away on Wednesday aged 95.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Posts Heart-Felt Message for Sister Juhika on Her Birthday.

"Sir Everton Weekes is no more! Had heard many stories about his batting along with the other Legendary 2Ws. You will be missed, Sir. Rest In Peace," Tendulkar tweeted.

Weekes had played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings in 1948.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20, Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

He was part of the famous Three Ws - alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott.

He made his Test debut at age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 under the captaincy of George Headley and his final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out for 90 at Chennai.

Weekes's cousin Bam Bam Weekes and son David Murray played international cricket while a few other relatives played first-class cricket.

Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four one-day internationals, all in 1994. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)