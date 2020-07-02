As many major cricket activities continue to be on a halt amid the COVID-19 break, several prominent players are enjoying a gala time at home and India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also one of them. The right-arm speedster recently took to Instagram and posted a heart-felt message for his sister Juhika on her birthday. Bumrah heaped praises on her sister and blessed her for a good future. This is not the very first time when Bumrah has shared a picture with Juhika amid lockdown. On many previous occasions, he has given us family goals by posting heart-whelming messages for his sister and mother. Jasprit Bumrah Praises Lasith Malinga, Says ‘He Is the Best Yorker Bowler in the World.’

“You have a way of brightening everyone’s world with your warm smile & beautiful soul. With each passing year, I hope you shine brighter & all your wishes come true. Happy birthday Juhika. #sistersbirthday,” wrote Bumrah on Instagram while sharing a pic with his sister. The comment section of the post got filled in no time as Bumrah fans extended greetings for Juhika on her birthday.

View Post:

Meanwhile, Bumrah was last seen during India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand. His next assignment was set to get underway with the start of IPL 2020 where he represents Mumbai Indiana. However, the cash-rich league was also called off owing to the COVID-19 scare.

Nevertheless, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they will have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

