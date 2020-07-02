Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20, Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Real Madrid have the chance to go further clear at the top off Barcelona with the Catalonians dropping points yet again in the league. Playing against Atletico Madrid at home, Quique Setien’s men twice threw away a lead to hand over a massive initiative to Real Madrid. The Los Blancos will be playing Getafe at home, the sixth placed side in the points table. Although Real Madrid have won every game since the restart, they are yet to hit their free goal scoring peak. Getafe can hold fort which makes the game interesting. Real Madrid versus Getafe will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 1:30 AM IST. RM vs GEF Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20.

Eden Hazard has been given a rest ahead of the Getafe clash with manager Zinedine Zidane not including the Belgian skipper in the 24 man squad. Ferland Mendy will start ahead of Marcelo in the playing eleven while Luka Modric returns to the home team’s midfield. Casemiro has been the standout player for the team and often chips in with crucial goals. In attack, the front three of Isco, Karim Benzema and Vincius Jr seems to be the first choice front three for Zinedine Zidane and the trio will likely start tonight. Gareth Bale’s Relationship With Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Hits an All-Time Low.

Djene Dakonam is back in the Getafe squad after serving his suspension but Erick Cabaco misses out due to fitness issues. Xabier Etxeita in defence has a tough task containing a free flowing Real Madrid side who can pass their way through opposition defence. Jorge Molina, the veteran striker and club captain could start against Real Madrid. He will have Jaime Mata in a two man forward line with support from wingers Allan Nyom and Marc Cucurella.

When is Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

The La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on July 3, 2020 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2019-20 in India hence, no TV channel will telecast the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

However, fans can catch the live-action online on Facebook. To get the free live streaming of Real Madrid vs Getafe clash in La Liga 2019-20, you can log into La Liga’s official Facebook Page. Real Madrid have been getting the job done off late despite not playing pretty and the pattern will likely continue when Getafe come visiting.

