Berlin, Nov 3 (AP) German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasn't displayed any symptoms. Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since September. Hertha next plays Augsburg on Saturday.

Torunarigha is the third Bundesliga player to have tested positive in two days.

Bayern Munich said defender Niklas Süle would miss its Champions League game against Salzburg following a positive test. Schalke said an unnamed player had also tested positive ahead of its German Cup game against Schweinfurt on Tuesday. (AP)

