England have announced their squads for the limited-overs series against South Africa scheduled to start later this month. The reigning World Champions are set to play the Proteas in a three-game T20I and three-game ODI series in South Africa. This will be Three Lions’ first overseas series since the resumption of cricket from coronavirus pandemic, while the Proteas will be taking the field for the first time in months. England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan to Tour South Africa in ‘Bumper’ Home Season.

Eoin Morgan will be leading England in both Twenty 20 and 50 over games. But the big news is the exclusion of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer from the One Day squad. However, both players have been included in the T20I teams as the 2019 World Champions look to get their team sorted ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

A total of 23 players have been named by England in all with 10 of them making it into both T20I and ODI squads. The likes of Stokes, Archer, Chris Jordan and Sam Curran have only been included for the shorter formats while players such as Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone have just been added to the 50-over squad.

England are scheduled to leave for Cape Town on November 16, where ahead of the start of the series, they will play one 50-over intra-squad practice match and two T20s in preparation. The tour is set to be played behind closed doors and will begin on November 27 with 1st T20I in Newlands while the ODIs start on December 1.

England Men's T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

England Men's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan(captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves (Both Formats): Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Tom Helm

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).