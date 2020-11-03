Roger Federer brought down curtains to all the retirement speculations by clearly stating that he still has ‘a bit’ left in him. The 39-year-old has been out of action since the Australian Open 2020 in January where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. “You don’t want to ask that question. You know I get very mad, very upset, very angry,” Federer jokingly said during a live chat for with Footwear Company On. Federer further said that he has no immediate plans of hanging up his boots. “I feel like maybe there’s a little bit more left in me,” he said. “And if not, that’s it too. I’m definitely not stepping away (from) the game right now,” he added. Roger Federer Congratulates Rafael Nadal for Equalling His Record of Most Grand Slam Titles.

Although the Swiss maestro pulled out from all the tournaments in 2020 after undergoing knee surgery in June, Federer previous stated that he’d not retire before 2021 as he’s determined to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. 10 Interesting Facts About Roger Federer.

Speaking about his comeback plans, the 20-time Grand Slam winner said: “Nothing has changed. I’m still fighting for my comeback. I want to be back on the tennis court. I would love to play against all the legends of the game and the best players.”

Notably, the last time Federer made a comeback from the injury he won the Australian Open 2017. However, it will be interesting to see how the Tennis legend will tackle the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic upon his return. He’s most likely to take the court in the 2021 Australian Open.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).