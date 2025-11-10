Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): In a major boost for India's fastest-growing sport, the Karnataka Pickleball Association (KPA), under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), announced the Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals 2025. The championship will take place from November 13 to 16 at The Sports School, Bengaluru, bringing together top athletes from across the country.

This year's championship is a landmark moment; it will be the first Nationals held after pickleball received official National Sports Federation (NSF) recognition for IPA from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The event has drawn over 1,200 entries from more than 20 states so far, featuring age and skill categories from Under-12 to 70+ across Men's, Women's, and Mixed formats.

Harsha, President, Karnataka Pickleball Association, said as quoted from a press release, "The Nationals is a milestone event for the sport, and we are extremely fortunate to be hosting it here in Bengaluru. Pickleball has grown tremendously across the globe, and the Government of India's recognition of its scale and popularity has given it a new identity and direction. At KPA, we are working to build this momentum further through initiatives such as coaching clinics, business meets, and our 'Mission One Million' programme, which aims to take pickleball to government and aided schools across Karnataka. We are grateful to the Indian Pickleball Association for recognising our work and entrusting us with hosting this prestigious event at a beautiful venue with 16 courts."

Extending his support to the sport at a media gathering at Bangalore City University (BCU), Ashique Kuruniyan, Pro Footballer, Bengaluru FC & Indian National Team, said, "I'm excited that the tournament is coming to Bengaluru. It's another chapter in the growth of sports in India. Pickleball is a fun sport and is accessible to people with different levels of physical conditioning, so I'm sure it will continue to grow."

Srinivas TR, Co-founder of the Sport School, said, "A clear career path in pickleball will happen in due course. As an institution we believe in supporting every sport that helps create a strong sporting culture and allows individuals to focus on their careers. We will support and develop any sport that encourages participation and growth, and pickleball has that potential. We are happy to be part of its journey and development."

Also present at the media gathering was Mr Gunaranjan Shetty, President, Karnataka Wrestling Association. Sabala, a brand committed to promoting active lifestyles and holistic wellness, joins as the title partner, reflecting shared values of inclusivity, health, and empowerment through sport. (ANI)

