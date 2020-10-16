New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced that they will conduct the Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' course online for the interested applicants.

"This is the first-time Hockey India has called for applications of interested and aspiring Coaches to apply through an open forum and only 60 slots will be available for the online course. Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-serve basis and minimum criteria to apply requires an interested applicant to have Coached either a district, school or university hockey team for at least 3 years or he or she should have played National level/ All India University level for at least 3 years," Hockey India said in a release.

The Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, which was launched in March last year is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps the Coaches in progressing to higher levels.

Candidates who successfully pass the Level 'Basic' Coaching Course would become eligible to attend the Level '1' Coaching Course in the future. There is no participation fee to attend the Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (Online). Only those candidates who successfully complete the Level '1' Coaching Course will be provided the necessary certification.

A simplified education structure, the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, The Pathway is divided into 7 levels: Hockey India Level 'Basic', Hockey India Level '1', Hockey India Level '2', FIH Level 1, FIH Level 2, FIH Level 3 and FIH High Performance. The course aims to help in developing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level.

Once a candidate progresses from the Hockey India Levels, they are then eligible to enroll for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, and so on.

"Since the launch of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 700 coaches from across India have benefitted from the program and we are pleased to be conducting this program again in 2020 to continue to provide a well-designed platform to young Coaches from across the country and help them in being well-versed with the modern hockey environment. The courses are targeted at Coaches/ Potential Coaches who have not attended any Hockey India Level 'Basic' & Level '1' Coaching Course in the past," stated Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India. (ANI)

