Virat Kohli was in a jovial mood ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match on Thursday (October 15). The RCB and team India captain even broke into an impromptu dance performance during the practise session before the game before the RCB vs KXIP match. His performance certainly broke the internet and social media was buzzing with memes and jokes related to Kohli’s sudden dance performance. Jofra Archer, who has been on fire with the ball in the IPL, also joined Twitterati and reacted to Kohli’s performance. Dance Pe Chance! Virat Kohli's Moves Get The Best Applause With Funny Memes and Jokes; RCB Captain's Viral Video Becomes New Meme Template.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players were undertaking a training session before the start of the game when Kohli suddenly broke into a dance leaving the players bursting into a heap of laughter. The commentators were also shocked in seeing the team India skipper give the fans a funny dance performance to celebrate. Fans had some funny responses to Kohli‘s impromptu dance performance but Rajasthan Royals pacer perhaps had the best performance.

Archer commented on a fan’s video of Kohli dancing during the practise session and wrote: “When she tells you go and lock the door.” Many even reacted to Archer’s response. Archer and Kohli will face each other when Rajasthan Royals and RCB take the field for their next IPL match on October 17 (Saturday).

Jofra Archer Reacts to Virat Kohli's Dance Video

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, RCB failed to defend 172 runs and succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat to KXIP on Thursday. RCB were reeling on 136-6 in the 18th over. But thanks to some late lusty blows from Chris Morris (25 from 8) and Isuru Udana (10 from 5), they posted 172 runs on board. Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for them with 48 from 39 deliveries.

But KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started in a brisk fashion and gave Punjab a great start. They notched-up 76 in eight over before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mayank but Chris Gayle and Rahul took the match out of RCB’ hands with a 93-run stand. Things, however, got a little tricky for Punjab in the last over when they needed 3 runs to win from 6 balls and took the game to 1 run needed off the final ball. Nicholas Pooran then stepped out and smashed Chahal straight over mid-on to seal the win.

