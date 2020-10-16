Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has handed over the captaincy role to Eoin Morgan. The decision to step down from captaincy will help him focus more on batting, said Karthik according to a release from KKR. Karthik leaves his role as he KKR captain after just seven games with KKR placed fourth in the IPL 2020 points table. MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 32 Preview: In-form Mumbai Indians Clash with Inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders

Morgan, who led England to a historic maiden World Cup win last year and one of the current best captains in white-ball cricket, will take over the captaincy for the remainder of the tournament. MI vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK who has always put the team first, "Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said as per the release on KKR's official website. "It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this.

Eoin Morgan Replaces Dinesh Karthik As KKR Captain

📰 "DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap," says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore #IPL2020 #KKR https://t.co/6dwX45FNg5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

"While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice-captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner."

KKR bought Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore at the IPL 2020 players auctions. The England limited-overs skipper has been in fine form and is the second-highest run-scorer for KKR this IPL season. Morgan has so far scored 175 runs and averages 35 in IPL 2020 while Karthik could only manage 108 runs.

Karthik joined KKR in IPL 2018 and was made the team captain after skipper Gautam Gambhir left the team to join the Delhi Capitals. Karthik led KKR to a fourth-place finish in IPL 2018 and fifth last season. But there have been tensions in the KKR camp under his captaincy with the alleged confrontation with Andre Russell a major talking point last season.

