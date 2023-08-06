Sydney [Australia], August 6 (ANI): India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy fell short in the finals match of the Australia Open 2023 men's singles title on Sunday in a dramatic fashion.

World N0 24 Chinese shuttler Weng Hongyang had a hard-fought victory in a battle that lasted for three games.

Hongyang started the game on a strong foot as he kept the Indian struggling for points. Prannoy found it hard to claim points and ended up losing the first game by 21-9.

The drastic difference in the first game indicated that the Chinese shuttler would walk away with an easy victory in the finals.

But Prannoy fought back with a different swagger in his game and bounced back to bring the game back to parity at 23-21.

Prannoy used most of the momentum from the second game and led the third game for the majority of the time. He had a two-point lead advantage with the score reading 19-17. Hongyang made a strong comeback to square the game level at 20-20.

Hongyang held onto his nerves to claim the final two points and the Australia Open title by 22-20.

Earlier in the tournament, Prannoy produced a fine performance at the Quaycentre Court 1 to defeat compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games in the semifinal. Prannoy overwhelmed world No. 31 Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to make his second final of the 2023 BWF season.

Both Indian shuttles Prannoy and Rajawat went toe-to-toe in the all-Indian semifinal encounter. As the match progressed, both Indian badminton players competed to gain an advantage.

With the scores tied at 18-all, Prannoy won three consecutive points to take the lead in the match.

Prannoy maintained his lead in the second game, racing to a 7-3 lead. Rajawat, on the other hand, won four consecutive points to tie the game at 7-all.

The 31-year-old Prannoy, on the other hand, stepped up his game and led 11-7 at the half. Prannoy crushed Rajawat, winning the match in 43 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)