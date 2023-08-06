Manchester United is set to face Athletic Club in a thrilling Club Friendly 2023 encounter on Sunday, August 6th, at the Aviva Stadium. The Red Devils have lost two of their last three preseason games, continuing a recent run of poor form. Despite fielding their best players in preseason matches against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, victory eluded them. Los Blancos' 2-0 victory and Dortmund's narrow 3-2 loss highlighted the difficulties. Nonetheless, a tenacious performance at Old Trafford saw them defeat Lens 3-1, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Casemiro scoring. Manchester United Trounce RC Lens 3–1 in Pre-season Club Friendly Game 2023

Rasmus Hojlund made his Manchester United Introduction before Saturday's game against Lens, but his appearance against Athletic Club remains a long shot. As the match against Wolves comes in less than a week, it marks the end of United's tough eight-game pre-season schedule.

When is Manchester United vs Athletic Club, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Manchester United will face Athletic Club in a Club Friendly 2023 match on Sunday, August 6. The pre-season match is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. IST at Aviva Stadium. Manchester United wants to show off their skills after an impressive win over Lens.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Athletic Club, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Manchester United's Club Friendly 2023 matches have yet to find official broadcast partners in India. As a result, Indian football fans will be unable to watch the match between Manchester United and Athletic Club in real time. Premier League Transfer News: Denmark Striker Rasmus Hojlund Joins Manchester United on Five-Year Deal

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Athletic Club, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Despite the lack of a live telecast for Manchester United vs. Athletic Club, fans can watch the game live on the MUTV app and website. Prior registration is required to view the live match on MUTV. Manchester United is determined to build on their recent victory over Lens and demonstrate their superiority over Athletic Club in the upcoming match.

