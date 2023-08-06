Al-Nassr finished second in Group C of the Arab Club Champions Cup, with 5 points from 3 games. Their next game is against Group D leaders Raja CA. Al-Nassr began with a goalless draw against Al-Shabab before defeating Monastir 4-1. However, a draw against Zamalek ensured their qualification. They hope to improve on their second-place finish in the Saudi League last season. The Raja CA vs. Al-Nassr match begins at 8:30 p.m. IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Al-Nassr vs Raja CA, Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start the game this Sunday when Al-Nassr takes on Moroccan team Raja Casablanca in the Arab Club Champions Cup quarterfinals. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice in three games so far in his Arab Club Champions Cup campaign. Al-Nassr was confronted with the defensive setup used by opponents who employ a low block strategy. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane are both expected to play pivotal roles in determining the outcome of this match.

When is Al-Nassr vs Raja CA, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr prepares to face Raja CA in the Arab Club Champions Cup quarterfinals on the evening of Sunday, August 6th. The thrilling match is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. IST, igniting the atmosphere at the vibrant Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Raja CA, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans will be unable to watch the game live. The match between Al-Nassr and Raja CA lacks an official broadcasting partner, making it inaccessible to Indian television viewers. ‘Well Done Team!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Leading Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Quarterfinals With a Hard-Fought 1–1 Draw Against Zamalek

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Raja CA, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

In the absence of current information about live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Raja CA match, fans are advised to follow the club's social media platforms for timely updates and key highlights.

