New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and HSBC on Wednesday announced the signing of a new one-year partnership for India and Singapore, covering the competitive season in 2025 ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification final matches, as per the HSBC press release.

Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October later this year.

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said as quoted by the HSBC press release, "HSBC is proud to announce our groundbreaking partnership with the Argentina Football Association in India and Singapore. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to opening a world of opportunities and celebrating excellence. As we join forces with one of the most revered teams in the world of football, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and customers alike and supporting the Argentine team in their journey towards the World Cup 2026. Together, we share a vision of passion, performance, and professionalism, and this partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in sports and banking synergy."

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said, "We are delighted to have HSBC, the unique banking institution of India, as a new partner for the Argentine Football Association in India. A new milestone has been achieved for the international expansion of AFA, opening new opportunities with HSBC both in India and in Singapore. This agreement looks after our team, and we look forward to consolidating our agreement and extending it in multiple regions as we progress in 2025 and 2026. We welcome HSBC as the new partner of the Argentina National Team." Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, said, "This new partnership with HSBC is a new step into the global expansion of the AFA brand. Since 2021, AFA has opened commercial offices in India, identifying key opportunities and generating a close identification with the Indian community. The opening of new markets in India and the Americas is part of the strategic vision of AFA Executives since 2018. Our mission is to keep delivering value to our sponsor and consolidate global key regions for the years to come. We are pleased that HSBC has chosen the Argentina Champions as brand image and ambassadors during this exciting period for 2025. AFA and HSBC will be creating unique marketing campaigns, increasing the synergy and power of our brands in the Indian market. With great enthusiasm, we trust the partnership with HSBC will be of a great success." (ANI)

