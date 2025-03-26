The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a dominating note. The Hyderabad-based franchise thrashed the Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in their opening encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Pat Cummins-led side will host Lucknow Super Giants in the next match of the IPL 2025 at the same venue in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. However, a worrying sign for the SRH fans and the franchise is about their star batter Ishan Kishan's availability for the Super Giants clash. It is to be noted that Ishan Kishan suffered a knee injury while fielding during the match against the Rajasthan Royals. SRH vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 7.

Talking about the contest against the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed the second-highest total in Indian Premier League history. The Hyderabad-based franchise hammered 286/6 in 20 overs. Explosive opener Travis Head played a blistering knock of 67 runs off 31 balls. In his debut match for the SRH, Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden IPL century. Kishan played an unbeaten knock of 106 runs off 47 balls with the help of 11 fours and 6 sixes. His knock guided Hyderabad to a daunting total. Sunrisers bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals to 242/6 and secured a one-sided 44 runs, and started their IPL 2025 campaign on a dominant note.

Is Ishan Kishan Fit To Play SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

During the match against the Rajasthan Royals, Ishan Kishan suffered a knee injury. Kishan injured himself in the final of the 18th over while trying to stop a boundary. He didn't participate in the game after that and was seen getting treatment from the physio around the boundary line. To the naked eye, it didn't look good, and Ishan Kishan was seen in massive pain.

While there's no official update about Ishan Kishan's availability for the match against Lucknow Super Giants, SRH shared a story on their Instagram handle where Ishan Kishan was seen fully fit and was attending the practice session with the team. His knee was looking fine, and there was no strapping on the injured knee. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 7.

Ishan Kishan During Practice Session Ahead of SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

Ishan Kishan during practice session. (Photo credits: Instagram/sunrisershyd)

It looks like Ishan Kishan's injury was not a major one, and the star batter could be available for the exciting encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 27. The Hyderabad-based franchise will look to continue its winning momentum in its upcoming IPL 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).