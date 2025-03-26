SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number seven of the Indian Premier League 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match takes place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 7.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants had a contrasting beginning to the IPL 2025 campaign. While SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring game by 44 runs, LSG lost to Delhi Capitals by 1 wicket in a thrilling match. Meanwhile, we have drafted the SRH vs LSG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Lucknow Super Giants Wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ultra-Aggressive Batting Approach.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) and Ishan Kishan (SRH).

Batters: Travis Head (SRH), David Miller (LSG) and Mitchell Marsh (LSG).

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Aiden Markram (LSG) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH).

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) and M Siddharth (LSG).

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc).

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Ishan Kishan (SRH), Travis Head (SRH), David Miller (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Aiden Markram (LSG), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) and M Siddharth (LSG).

