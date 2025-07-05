Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Akash Deep got the new ball to talk on a flat surface and was rewarded with a four-wicket haul in his first match of the five-Test series here.

Akash Deep, who bowls a fuller length and attacks the off-stump, bowled in partnership with Mohammed Siraj with two new balls on either side of the Jamie Smith-Harry Brook partnership to ensure a 180-run lead for India on day three of the second Test.

Having come into the side in Jasprit Bumrah's place, there was pressure on him to perform. Siraj duly played the role of a leader with a six-wicket haul while Akash Deep provided the breakthroughs on day two and three to keep India's advantage intact.

Was he disappointed at not being picked for the first Test at Leeds?

"I don't think like that. I just focus on my preparation. The way the wicket is and their batting line up, you have to keep it simple and bowl as per your strengths.

"Siraj and I were talking amongst each other regularly in the middle; the plan was to bowl in partnerships and not give away runs. I was attacking upfront and Siraj was holding the other end (on day two).

"I had expected the ball to seam and swing in England but on these kinds of flat wickets, you can only be disciplined about your plans," said Akash Deep after stumps.

He said the constant backing of bowling coach Morne Morkel and head coach Gautam Gambhir helped him to stay in good spirits when he was not playing.

"They were sharing their experiences of playing in England. That backing reflected in my game. They were motivated by praising my skills," said the medium pacer.

When did he get to know he was playing?

"Got to know only a day before the game I would be playing, but the mindset that I have is to be ready at all times. I am not thinking what would happen at Lord's. The focus is on winning this game. We still have five days left."

After a performance like this, Akash Deep has effectively sealed his spot for the next Test with Bumrah set to return. Prasidh Krishna is the most likely to make way for the India pace spearhead.

Was hungry to get the 100, Smith was phenomenal: Brook

=====================================

Having smashed his ninth Test hundred in 27 Tests, Brook was a pleased man but was in pain due to a long day in the middle. He made 158 off 234 balls and shared an epic 303-run stand with Smith, who remained unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls.

"I am knackered, very tired but it was good fun batting with Smith. The way he put the pressure back on them was phenomenal. It was so good to watch from the other end. Felt he could hit four and six every ball."

On his knock and the massive stand with Smith, he said: "I was hungry to get the hundred today. The situation of the game, we were behind the 8 ball. Our conversations were along the lines that 'keep going and good stuff'."

India lead England by 244 runs after reaching 64 for one in the second innings. The visitors are ahead but Brooks said his team will be going for the win.

"They are in front now but if we get three-four wickets tomorrow, you never know where the game goes. Indians bowled well with the new ball. Just did enough to get wickets. There are plenty of wickets to be had out there," added the man from Yorkshire.

