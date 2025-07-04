The India vs England 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston has been a pretty fascinating one alright with both teams giving it their absolute best in gaining the upper hand. While the IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test 2025 has been memorable already for a number of reasons, some of them being--Shubman Gill's majestic 269, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's stellar 303-run partnership and Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul. However, an interesting moment happened during the match wherein a mystery woman was spotted staring at Jasprit Bumrah. Mystery Woman Seen Looking at Jasprit Bumrah During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston, Fans React as Picture Goes Viral.

This happened after the 26th over of England's first innings when the camera showed the woman at a distance away from Jasprit Bumrah and looking at him with a smile on her face. The picture of that went viral in no time with several fans sharing their reactions to the same. Some went on to enquire about the identity of the woman and here, in this article, we shall take a look at who she is.

Who is the Mystery Woman Spotted Looking at Jasprit Bumrah During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025?

Pictures of the woman, wearing a Team India training jersey and looking at Jasprit Bumrah while sporting a smile on her face went viral on social media and upon a bit of research, it was found out that her name is Yasmin Badiani. Yasmin Badiani works with the Operations team of the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board). The reason why she was seen wearing a Team India training jersey was perhaps because of the fact that she was selected by the ECB to be with the India National Cricket Team on this tour of England while fulfilling responsibilities like alerting and guiding them about the schedules among other things. Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in India vs England 2nd Test in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025? Know Reason.

Yasmin Badiani's LinkedIn profile reveals a pretty rich CV. After graduating in Physiotherapy from the University of Leicester in 2010, she has worked as Head of Sport at Phizz Ltd, a hydration supplement brand and also performed the same role at ORS Sport before joining the ECB. Yasmin Badiani was also a physiotherapist at the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust and was the Sports Physiotherapist at the popular English football club Leicester City from 2010 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 as he was rested by the team management, a decision that attracted some debate earlier on.

